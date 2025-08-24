Woman murdered over dowry demands, husband identified by son

Husband shot while trying to escape custody

Nikki was allegedly assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws' home, with her six-year-old son witnessing the attack and identifying his father as responsible. She died from her injuries at a Delhi hospital.

Police have arrested Vipin (who was shot while trying to escape custody), but his parents and brother are still missing.

Investigators are reviewing video evidence and witness statements, including footage showing Nikki being dragged after the assault, as they search for the remaining suspects.