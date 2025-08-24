Woman murdered over dowry demands, husband identified by son
In Greater Noida, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly murdered last week by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family over ongoing dowry demands.
Even after her family gave expensive gifts at her 2016 wedding—including a Scorpio SUV and 30 tola of gold—Vipin's family reportedly pressured for an extra ₹36 lakh.
Nikki's relatives say she endured years of harassment before the violence turned deadly.
Husband shot while trying to escape custody
Nikki was allegedly assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws' home, with her six-year-old son witnessing the attack and identifying his father as responsible. She died from her injuries at a Delhi hospital.
Police have arrested Vipin (who was shot while trying to escape custody), but his parents and brother are still missing.
Investigators are reviewing video evidence and witness statements, including footage showing Nikki being dragged after the assault, as they search for the remaining suspects.