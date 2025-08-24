Howrah murder case: HC reduces death sentence to life term
A couple from Andhra Pradesh, Sk Hasina Sultana and Sk Vannur Sha, were convicted of murdering Hasina's one-year-old child back in January 2016.
They assaulted the child, who had a fever and was given medicine; after this, the child died.
Afterwards, Vannur Sha hid the body in a bag on a train headed to Howrah, where it was discovered on January 24, 2016.
In February 2024, a Howrah court sentenced them both to death.
Judges said the couple deserved a chance at reform
The Calcutta High Court agreed they were guilty but changed their punishment from death to life in prison—without any chance of release for 40 years.
The judges said this wasn't one of those "rarest of rare" cases that deserve the death penalty.
They also pointed out the couple's ages (34 and 37) and clean criminal records as reasons for giving them a chance at reform instead.