Rajnath Singh meets Kishtwar flash flood survivors in Jammu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu's Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday to meet survivors of the recent Kishtwar flash floods.
The August 14 cloudburst in Chisoti village left 65 people dead, over 100 injured, and 32 still missing—a tough time for the community.
Efforts underway to find missing people
Rescue efforts are ongoing to find those missing and help affected families.
Singh's visit to Chisoti was delayed by bad weather, showing that support for the region remains a priority as recovery continues.