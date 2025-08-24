Next Article
Arguments between couples are normal: Man accused of killing wife
Vipin Bhati is accused of killing his wife, Nikki Bhati, in Greater Noida after alleged dowry demands.
Bhati, who was shot in the leg by police while trying to escape, told reporters that Nikki died "on her own" and brushed off reports of assault, saying arguments between couples are "normal."
Case highlights ongoing concerns about dowry-related violence
In contrast, Nikki's family alleges she was tortured for dowry and set on fire when she refused.
The case has put a spotlight on ongoing concerns about dowry-related violence as police continue their investigation.