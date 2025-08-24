Uttarakhand floods: CM announces ₹5 lakh compensation for victims

CM Dhami calls for speedy delivery of essentials

CM Dhami is keeping a close eye on rescue work and has called for speedy delivery of essentials like food and medicines to those displaced.

He's also pushing for long-term solutions—like river dredging—to reduce future flood risks.

To step up disaster preparedness, he's asked experts from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology to study the area and wants a broader government-backed study across all Himalayan states to help communities stay safer going forward.