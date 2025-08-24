Uber auto ride costs ₹425/km in Bengaluru

A Reddit user has sparked a debate over high cab fares in Bengaluru after sharing an experience of exorbitant charges during rainy weather. The user shared how their friend was quoted ₹425 for a one-kilometer auto ride on Uber . In contrast, car rides for the same distance were priced at approximately ₹364.

Online outrage 'Taxi rides in Germany in a Benz are priced similarly' The Redditor wrote, "Yesterday night while it was raining, my friend tried to book an auto as he was going to his hometown and the fares were just shocking." The post quickly went viral, with many users sympathizing with the situation. Some pointed out that these prices are comparable to those in developed countries. One user remarked, "Taxi rides in Germany in a Benz are priced similarly for these distances."

Traffic troubles Peak-hour commutes can stretch for hours Bengaluru is notorious for its traffic congestion, which has worsened with rapid urbanization and a booming IT sector. The city's population has swelled to over 13 million, resulting in millions of vehicles jamming the roads. Narrow roads, lack of public transport options, and ongoing infrastructure projects only add to the problem. Peak-hour commutes can stretch for hours, impacting productivity and quality of life.