Anish Dayal Singh appointed as Deputy National Security Adviser

Anish Dayal Singh, the former Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) , has been appointed as the Deputy National Security Adviser. The 60-year-old will report to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in his new role. Singh's appointment comes with other senior officials in the National Security Council Secretariat, including former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna as Additional NSA and Deputy NSAs TV Ravichandran and Pawan Kapoor.

Security oversight Singh's responsibilities and achievements Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Manipur cadre, will be responsible for internal security matters under his new role. This includes overseeing issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, Left-Wing Extremism, and insurgency in Northeast India. During his tenure as CRPF chief, Singh initiated several key projects, such as setting up over three dozen forward operating bases in Maoist-hit areas and raising four new battalions in Left-Wing Extremism areas.

Election security His role in crucial security operations Singh also played a crucial role in the CRPF's security operations during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir post its reorganization as a Union Territory. He is credited with pushing for a policy of granting honorary ranks to retiring Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel, which was recently approved by the Union government.