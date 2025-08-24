Noida dowry death accused shot in leg while fleeing custody 

The Greater Noida police shot and injured Vipin, the prime accused in the murder of his wife Nikki, on Sunday. The incident occurred when Vipin attempted to escape custody and snatch a pistol from an officer. Despite repeated warnings, he managed to flee near Sirsa Chauraha but was eventually shot in the leg by police.

Lack of remorse No remorse for killing wife After his arrest, Vipin showed no signs of remorse for his actions. He said, "I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights. It is very common." This statement has drawn widespread criticism considering the heinous nature of the crime he is accused of committing against his wife, Nikki.

Support for police Police did right thing, says father Nikki's father has supported the police action against Vipin, calling him a criminal who tried to escape. He said, "The police did the right thing. A criminal always tries to run, and Vipin was a criminal." His statement comes after reports of harassment and torture faced by Nikki at the hands of her in-laws despite fulfilling dowry demands.

Continuous harassment Fulfilling dowry demands didn't save Nikki from in-laws' torture Nikki's father has alleged that even after fulfilling multiple dowry demands, his daughter was continuously harassed. He said they first demanded a Scorpio SUV in dowry, which was given. Later, they asked for a Bullet motorcycle, and that too was provided. Yet, they kept torturing my daughter," he told India Today TV.