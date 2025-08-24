Next Article
Rajnath Singh to visit cloudburst-hit Jammu village
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Jammu on Sunday to visit Chisoti village, where a cloudburst on August 14 left 65 people dead and over 100 injured.
He's teaming up with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to oversee rescue efforts for the 32 still missing, though his plans depend on the ongoing heavy rains.
Government relief package
The disaster has devastated local communities—16 of the injured are still being treated in hospital.
The government has announced a ₹4.13 crore relief package, but nonstop rain is making rescue work tough, causing swollen rivers and landslides.
This follows more infrastructure damage and another deadly cloudburst just days later in Kathua, highlighting how extreme monsoon weather keeps challenging the region every year.