UP: Woman set ablaze by in-laws despite lavish dowry

Nikki, a woman in her mid-30s in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh , was allegedly set on fire by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry. The incident took place on Thursday evening when Nikki's family had already given a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, cash, and gold as part of the wedding gifts. Despite these lavish gifts, the Bhati family demanded an additional ₹36 lakh.

Domestic abuse Sisters married to 2 brothers Nikki and her sister Kanchan married Bhati brothers Vipin and Rohit on December 10, 2016. Kanchan alleged that their husbands often stayed out late and beat them when confronted. "Our nights were spent crying. Nothing is left now, my sister is gone," she said. The sisters ran a makeup studio but faced violence over their earnings being taken by their in-laws.

Video evidence Horrific details of the incident On Thursday evening, Vipin and his mother, Daya, allegedly assaulted Nikki. Kanchan intervened but was also beaten up. Vipin then poured a flammable liquid on Nikki and set her ablaze. Shocking videos recorded by Kanchan show the assault and Nikki's burning body stumbling down a staircase. She was rushed to a nearby hospital before being referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Legal proceedings Accused still at large Vipin has been arrested in connection with Nikki's death; however, his parents and brother are still at large. Kanchan claimed she heard the accused say "Maar do, kaam khatam karo" (Kill her, get done with). The couple's six-year-old son witnessed his mother's torture and death. He said they first put something on her before slapping and setting her on fire with a lighter.