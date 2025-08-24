Next Article
Singh appointed as India's new deputy national security adviser
Anish Dayal Singh, who completed his term as CRPF chief at the end of last year, has now been named India's new Deputy National Security Adviser.
He'll be reporting directly to NSA Ajit Doval, bringing decades of experience from his time in the Indian Police Service (IPS), starting way back in 1988.
Singh's impressive career
Singh isn't new to tough security roles—he's led both the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the CRPF, focusing on things like counter-insurgency and border management.
Over his career, he's picked up honors like the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.