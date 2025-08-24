Jammu-Pathankot highway closed due to flash floods; heavy rain alert
Torrential rains hit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, flooding the Sahar Khad nallah and damaging a key bridge on the busy Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Kathua.
The bridge closure has caused traffic disruptions, while weather officials have put out alerts for heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides across several districts.
Two deaths, 20 injured in bus accident
Sadly, two people lost their lives—one in a Reasi landslide that struck a truck, and another in Kathua due to flash floods.
In Jammu city, severe waterlogging forced residents to bail out their homes themselves.
A bus accident outside Jammu left 20 injured, with four in critical condition.
The Chief Minister's Office has asked all departments to stay alert and is working to restore essential services as quickly as possible.