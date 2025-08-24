Jammu-Pathankot highway closed due to flash floods; heavy rain alert

Two deaths, 20 injured in bus accident

Sadly, two people lost their lives—one in a Reasi landslide that struck a truck, and another in Kathua due to flash floods.

In Jammu city, severe waterlogging forced residents to bail out their homes themselves.

A bus accident outside Jammu left 20 injured, with four in critical condition.

The Chief Minister's Office has asked all departments to stay alert and is working to restore essential services as quickly as possible.