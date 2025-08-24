Lok Sabha passes bill to reduce penalties for minor offenses

Bill now goes to Rajya Sabha for discussion

If the bill gets through, 288 minor offenses would no longer mean jail time—think warnings or fines instead.

Plus, first-time slip-ups in 76 cases could get an "improvement notice" requiring them to rectify the issue before facing a penalty.

The hope is to unclog India's overloaded courts (which have over 3.6 crore pending cases) and create a more business-friendly vibe going forward.

The bill is currently being reviewed by a Lok Sabha Select Committee and could be up for debate in Parliament soon.