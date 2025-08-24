New Delhi CP lays out priorities for safer city India Aug 24, 2025

Satish Golcha, who just took over as Delhi's Police Commissioner recently, has kicked off a fresh strategy to make the city safer.

He's zeroing in on breaking up gangs, stopping extortion rackets, and tackling cybercrime—plus making sure street policing is more effective.

Golcha met with top officers right away to get everyone on board with these priorities.