New Delhi CP lays out priorities for safer city
Satish Golcha, who just took over as Delhi's Police Commissioner recently, has kicked off a fresh strategy to make the city safer.
He's zeroing in on breaking up gangs, stopping extortion rackets, and tackling cybercrime—plus making sure street policing is more effective.
Golcha met with top officers right away to get everyone on board with these priorities.
Golcha's plan includes boosting tech at cyber police stations
With cybercrime cases rising, Golcha wants more staff and better tech at cyber police stations.
He's also calling for extra patrols in neighborhoods to help prevent robberies and snatching.
On top of that, he's pushing for police stations to treat complainants with more sensitivity and will hold regular review meetings so teams stay coordinated and responsive.