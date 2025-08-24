4 Syrians charged with collecting fake Gaza relief funds

A 23-year-old Syrian national, Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly collecting fake relief funds for Gaza victims. The police also identified three other Syrians: Zakaria Haitham Alzar, Ahmed Alhabash, and Yousef Al-Zahar, who are currently absconding. They had arrived in India on tourist visas, first landing in Kolkata on July 22 before reaching Ahmedabad on August 2.

Cash discovery Arrested from hotel in Ahmedabad The police arrested Al-Azhar from a hotel in the Ellis Bridge area, recovering $3,600 and ₹25,000 from him. "Based on a tip-off, we nabbed Al-Azhar... We found $3,600 and ₹25,000 in cash from his possession," said Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). The other three suspects fled after Al-Azhar's arrest.

Fundraising investigation Approached local mosques for donations The suspects had approached local mosques seeking donations under the pretext of helping Gaza victims. "They would approach local mosques and seek donations, showing videos of starving people in Gaza to gain sympathy," Singhal said. However, no evidence was found that any funds were sent to Gaza. The Ahmedabad police's crime branch is now investigating their true motives and where the collected funds went.

Ongoing probe Investigation into their movements and links underway The investigation is also looking into why the suspects first went to Kolkata before arriving in Ahmedabad. "It is a matter of investigation why they first went to Kolkata and then came here," Singhal said. The recovery of US dollars and digital transactions has raised further suspicion about their activities. CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace their movements and possible links with suspicious individuals.