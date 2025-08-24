Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honors Gaganyaan astronauts
India just celebrated a big step toward its first human spaceflight!
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honored four Indian Air Force officers—Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla, P V Nair, Ajit Krishnan, and Angad Pratap—in New Delhi for acing their astronaut training.
Singh called them symbols of India's bold ambitions in space.
Singh connects Shukla's dreams to Rakesh Sharma's legacy
Singh highlighted how the Gaganyaan mission shows off India's growing confidence on the global space stage.
He reflected on India's journey from moon to Mars missions and said these achievements are shaping the country's future in tech, security, and even the economy.
Drawing a personal touch, he connected Shukla's dreams to Rakesh Sharma's legacy, showing that exploring space has been close to India's heart for decades.