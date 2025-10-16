Earth could burst into flames, Stephen Hawking once warned

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking had once predicted a grim future for our planet, where it could become a "giant ball of fire." He made the prediction during his speech at the Tencent WE Summit in 2017. The warning was based on his concerns over unchecked population growth and rising energy consumption, leading to an apocalypse.

Tech growth Technology's rapid advancement could lead to extinction Hawking also expressed his worries about the rapid advancement of technology. He feared that if this trend continues, humanity could be heading toward extinction. "I don't see scientific or technological developments slowing down or stopping in the future," he had said. The physicist predicted that "the present exponential growth cannot continue for the next millennium."

Future forecast Overpopulation, energy consumption could lead to apocalypse Hawking predicted a dire future where, by 2600, the world's population would be so dense that electricity consumption would make Earth glow red-hot. He said, "This is untenable." The physicist warned that if humans kept multiplying at this rate, they could create conditions for a catastrophe like nuclear war to wipe them out.

Additional threats Other threats include AI, pandemics, nuclear war Hawking also listed other potential threats to Earth, including pandemics, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), and even alien invasions. His warnings are particularly relevant in light of the current global geopolitical climate, where nuclear war seems like a real possibility. Russia has hinted at the possibility of a nuclear strike amid its conflict with Ukraine, while Israel has been engaged in skirmishes with Hamas and Iran.