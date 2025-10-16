Next Article
Amazon GIG 2025: Best deals on gaming consoles
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 is making it super tempting to upgrade your gaming setup.
Big discounts are live—like the HZ TOYZ New 2025 Edition R36S for just ₹3,990 (that's 50% off), the TOYTONIC Handheld Console at ₹691 (31% off), and the TRIMUI Smart Pro with Wi-Fi and custom controls for ₹7,960 (18% off).
More offers and discounts
There's a bunch of other deals too: the GKD Pixel 2 retro console is now half price at ₹16,065, and the MICROMINI Nintendo Switch Lite dropped to ₹20,499 from ₹26,999.
Amazon's also offering instant cashback and no-cost EMIs this year, so grabbing your favorite console—no matter your style or budget—is easier than ever.