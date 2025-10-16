Amazon GIG 2025: Best deals on gaming consoles

More offers and discounts

There's a bunch of other deals too: the GKD Pixel 2 retro console is now half price at ₹16,065, and the MICROMINI Nintendo Switch Lite dropped to ₹20,499 from ₹26,999.

Amazon's also offering instant cashback and no-cost EMIs this year, so grabbing your favorite console—no matter your style or budget—is easier than ever.