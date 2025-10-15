Foxconn has refuted the claims made by Tamil Nadu government

Foxconn denies ₹15,000cr investment in Tamil Nadu

By Akash Pandey 04:41 pm Oct 15, 202504:41 pm

What's the story

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant, has refuted claims of a major investment in Tamil Nadu. The company's denial comes after State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa announced on social media that Foxconn had committed to investing ₹15,000 crore and creating 14,000 jobs in the state. In an official statement, Foxconn clarified that its newly appointed India Representative, Robert Wu, had met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office, but no new investments were discussed during this meeting.