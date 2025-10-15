'Bigg Boss 19': Malti's derogatory comment against Nehal sparks outrage

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 , wildcard contestant Malti Chahar landed in hot water for making derogatory comments about fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama's clothes. The incident sparked a heated argument between the two and drew widespread criticism from netizens online. The controversy began when Chudasama, as the captain of the house, announced that "suji ka halwa" would be made for the housemates.

Controversy Here's what happened Chahar quickly quipped, "Ganda halwa banega (it will not be good)," causing a heated argument between her, actor-model Baseer Ali, and Chudasama. An agitated Chudasama asked Chahar what she had achieved in life to make such comments. In response, Chahar is seen saying in the promo, "Next time kapde pehen ke baat karna mere se (Next time wear proper clothes before talking to me)." Her comment shocked everyone in the house.

Malti ne kiya Nehal ke kapdon par comment! Kya yeh baat badha degi fight? 🤔



Social media backlash Social media users have not been kind to Chahar Chahar's derogatory comment has not gone down well with netizens either, who took to the comment section to call her out. One user wrote, "Malti is way too much. No respect for anyone," while another said, "Yeh ladki Deepak Chahar ka naam dubayegi (This girl will take down cricketer Deepak Chahar with her)." Another user said, "This time Malti was absolutely wrong. How dare she say such a vulgar comment about a girl."