'Bigg Boss 19': Malti's derogatory comment against Nehal sparks outrage
What's the story
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, wildcard contestant Malti Chahar landed in hot water for making derogatory comments about fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama's clothes. The incident sparked a heated argument between the two and drew widespread criticism from netizens online. The controversy began when Chudasama, as the captain of the house, announced that "suji ka halwa" would be made for the housemates.
Controversy
Here's what happened
Chahar quickly quipped, "Ganda halwa banega (it will not be good)," causing a heated argument between her, actor-model Baseer Ali, and Chudasama. An agitated Chudasama asked Chahar what she had achieved in life to make such comments. In response, Chahar is seen saying in the promo, "Next time kapde pehen ke baat karna mere se (Next time wear proper clothes before talking to me)." Her comment shocked everyone in the house.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Malti ne kiya Nehal ke kapdon par comment! Kya yeh— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 14, 2025
baat badha degi fight? 🤔naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.
Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka
Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrDIIHpic.twitter.com/LrsWsAo8Fn
Social media backlash
Social media users have not been kind to Chahar
Chahar's derogatory comment has not gone down well with netizens either, who took to the comment section to call her out. One user wrote, "Malti is way too much. No respect for anyone," while another said, "Yeh ladki Deepak Chahar ka naam dubayegi (This girl will take down cricketer Deepak Chahar with her)." Another user said, "This time Malti was absolutely wrong. How dare she say such a vulgar comment about a girl."
Past controversies
'Bigg Boss 19' updates
Chahar has been a controversial figure since her entry into Bigg Boss 19. She has previously clashed with housemates over ration tasks and other issues. Despite the constant criticism, she seems unfazed by it all. This season has seen four evictions so far: Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, and Zeishan Quadri. Bigg Boss 19 follows a new theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which symbolizes democracy among the housemates.