Abhinav reveals he's not on speaking terms with brother Anurag

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has revealed that he is currently not on speaking terms with his brother, acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap . In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap claimed that their relationship has always been intense and honest, but they had a major fallout recently. The filmmaker hinted that Anurag made a "mistake."

Personal matter Kashyap on his relationship with Anurag Kashyap said, "It's a personal matter between me and Anurag. A lot of people don't know this, but we grew up together." "We went to the same boarding school in Gwalior, the same college in Delhi University, and came to Mumbai around the same time." "We worked in the same industry, so we are very close. We know each other better than even our parents do. We argue often."

Family dynamics 'He's beaten me many times' Kashyap shared that their relationship has always been intense and raw. He said, "He's older, and when he feels I've made a mistake, he has even raised his hand at me." "He's beaten me many times, but I can't hit him back because he's my elder brother." "The last time we spoke, I felt he was the one who made a mistake so I stopped talking to him."

Social media Addressing Anurag's alleged remarks about him Kashyap also addressed social media chatter about Anurag's alleged remarks. He said, "A lot of comments have been misattributed to him or have been taken out of context." "I also saw a meme where Anurag supposedly said that I have serious mental issues and that it's not his place to comment." "I don't know if he actually said this. But I don't get upset over what Anurag says because he's my older brother."