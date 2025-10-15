SC seeks response from Ilaiyaraaja's firm in Sony copyright case

The Supreme Court of India asked Ilaiyaraaja Music N Management Pvt Ltd (IMMA) to respond to a plea by Sony Entertainment on Wednesday. The plea seeks the transfer of a new copyright dispute filed by IMMA in the Madras High Court to Bombay High Court. This comes after the top court had earlier dismissed a similar case on July 28, which involved over 500 musical compositions by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja .

Legal proceedings Ongoing dispute concerns rights that Sony had legally purchased Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sony Entertainment, argued that a new lawsuit has been filed by IMMA in the Madras High Court after the Supreme Court dismissed a similar case. He emphasized that the ongoing dispute concerns rights that Sony had legally purchased and accused IMMA of trying to re-litigate issues already settled in Mumbai. The court has issued notice for a response in six weeks.

Legal argument 'Cause of action is different' in both cases Singhvi stressed that the "cause of action is different" in both cases, with the new suit in Madras HC involving "different films" than those in the Bombay court proceedings. When he asked for a stay from the top court due to the ex-parte nature of the Madras proceedings, Chief Justice BR Gavai said, "Make your prayer to the court and you are already represented there."