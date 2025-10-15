SC seeks response from Ilaiyaraaja's firm in Sony copyright case
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India asked Ilaiyaraaja Music N Management Pvt Ltd (IMMA) to respond to a plea by Sony Entertainment on Wednesday. The plea seeks the transfer of a new copyright dispute filed by IMMA in the Madras High Court to Bombay High Court. This comes after the top court had earlier dismissed a similar case on July 28, which involved over 500 musical compositions by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.
Legal proceedings
Ongoing dispute concerns rights that Sony had legally purchased
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sony Entertainment, argued that a new lawsuit has been filed by IMMA in the Madras High Court after the Supreme Court dismissed a similar case. He emphasized that the ongoing dispute concerns rights that Sony had legally purchased and accused IMMA of trying to re-litigate issues already settled in Mumbai. The court has issued notice for a response in six weeks.
Legal argument
'Cause of action is different' in both cases
Singhvi stressed that the "cause of action is different" in both cases, with the new suit in Madras HC involving "different films" than those in the Bombay court proceedings. When he asked for a stay from the top court due to the ex-parte nature of the Madras proceedings, Chief Justice BR Gavai said, "Make your prayer to the court and you are already represented there."
Dispute history
Legal battle began with lawsuit filed by Sony Music India
The current legal battle originated from a lawsuit filed by Sony Music Entertainment India in 2022 before the Bombay High Court. The company has sought an injunction to prevent IMMA from using 536 musical works. Sony claims it acquired rights to these works through Oriental Records and Echo Recording, which has been at the center of a long-standing litigation with Ilaiyaraaja.