Rajinikanth's wife Latha to face trial in Kochadaiiyaan case
Entertainment
Latha Rajinikanth, wife of superstar Rajinikanth, is set to face trial after a Bengaluru court found enough evidence to proceed with forgery charges tied to her 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan.
The case began when Ad Bureau Advertising accused her of using fake documents to get a gag order that stopped media from reporting on unpaid dues.
Latha charged with cheating, forgery, and false statements
Latha is charged with cheating, forgery, and making false statements, after allegedly failing to honor a ₹10 crore loan guarantee for the film's production.
While the Karnataka High Court had dropped some charges, the Supreme Court brought them back, allowing the trial to proceed on multiple charges.
Latha is currently out on conditional bail.