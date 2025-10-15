The case is related to the film 'Kochadaiiyaan'

Rajinikanth's wife Latha denied discharge in 'Kochadaiiyaan' case

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:24 pm Oct 15, 202504:24 pm

What's the story

A Bengaluru court in September rejected an application by Latha Rajinikanth, wife of superstar Rajinikanth, seeking discharge in a criminal case related to alleged forgery in the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan. The court observed on September 27 that she "has not made out any justifiable ground to discharge her from the alleged offenses." This has come to the fore now. The 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate also noted there is a prima facie case against the accused.