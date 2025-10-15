Rajinikanth's wife Latha denied discharge in 'Kochadaiiyaan' case
What's the story
A Bengaluru court in September rejected an application by Latha Rajinikanth, wife of superstar Rajinikanth, seeking discharge in a criminal case related to alleged forgery in the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan. The court observed on September 27 that she "has not made out any justifiable ground to discharge her from the alleged offenses." This has come to the fore now. The 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate also noted there is a prima facie case against the accused.
Case details
Case against Latha emerged from financial dispute
The criminal case against Latha emerged from a financial dispute with a film production house over dues related to Kochadaiiyaan, directed by her daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. In 2015, Chennai-based Ad Bureau Advertising Private Limited filed a private complaint accusing Latha of using forged documents to secure an injunction that prevented around 70 media outlets from covering the financial dispute.
Legal proceedings
Complainant argued it constituted offenses under IPC sections
Latha's civil suit was dismissed on December 13, 2015, citing "territorial jurisdiction" issues. The complainant contended that her actions amounted to offenses under Sections 196 (using false evidence), 199 (false statement in a declaration), and 463 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code. After an investigation, the Halasurugate police filed a chargesheet on February 27, 2021.
Judicial review
Karnataka High Court had partially quashed proceedings
On August 2, 2022, the Karnataka High Court had partially quashed the proceedings against Latha in relation to certain charges. However, the Supreme Court reinstated those charges through its order dated October 10, 2023. The court has now found sufficient grounds to proceed with prosecution against the accused.