Paris received $65M from father Michael Jackson's estate: Executors

In a recent twist to the ongoing legal battle over Michael Jackson 's estate, new court documents reveal that his daughter, Paris Jackson, has received around $65 million in benefits from her late father's estate. The revelation was made by the executors of the estate in response to Paris's legal challenge questioning their control and transparency. The executors argue that these benefits would not have been possible without their management.

Estate transformation Estate transformed from debt to global brand, executors claim The executors further claimed that they transformed Jackson's estate from a heavily indebted entity into a global brand. They quoted a judge who had previously lauded their business acumen, stating that they had turned an estate "that started out as nothing but debt and substantial ongoing obligations" into a $2 billion asset. The executors emphasized that their management has made the estate "a powerhouse and a force in the music business today."

Legal dispute Paris previously questioned excessive payments to law firms Earlier this year, Paris (27) filed a petition questioning the estate's payment of $6,25,000 to three law firms for "uncaptured time." She argued that these payments were excessive and lacked explanation. The executors have vehemently denied her claims, stating that bonuses are not paid without consideration and are subject to probate court approval. They also defended their decision to pay approximately $6,00,000 in bonuses amid the legal battle.

Legal strategy Paris's legal challenge deemed 'improper' by executors The executors have argued that Paris is improperly attacking protected legal filings under California's anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) statute, which protects individuals from lawsuits aimed at silencing them with costly legal proceedings. They maintain that she has every right to challenge estate decisions but must do so in a procedurally proper way. The next court hearing in this case is scheduled for Thursday, October 16.