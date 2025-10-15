Four solar storms headed for Earth this week, auroras expected

Storm forecast

G1 geomagnetic storms could be triggered

The strongest geomagnetic storms are expected to peak later today and into October 16. These storms could reach G1 levels, the lowest category on NOAA's five-point space weather scale. Despite being minor, G1 storms can produce spectacular auroras at high latitudes such as northern Michigan or Maine. They may also cause weak power grid fluctuations and minor satellite impacts. The effects of these solar storms could last for days.