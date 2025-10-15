ISRO's Gaganyaan mission to send Indians into space by 2027
India is gearing up to send its first astronauts into space in early 2027 with the Gaganyaan mission.
Three crew members will orbit Earth for a few days at 400km altitude before splashing down off Gujarat, all launched on the LVM3 rocket from Sriharikota.
Uncrewed missions, training of astronaut candidates
Before sending people up, ISRO will run three uncrewed missions—starting December 2025 with robot Vyommitra, followed by two more in 2026—to make sure everything from the crew module to escape systems works smoothly.
Meanwhile, four Indian Air Force pilots chosen as astronaut candidates have finished training in Russia and are now getting ready for the real thing back home.
Space station, Moon landing in the works
Gaganyaan is just the start. India wants its own space station by 2035 and hopes to land Indians on the Moon by 2040.
Even if you can't spot the spacecraft overhead, ISRO has been providing regular updates as these big dreams take shape.