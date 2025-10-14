Haryana cop ends life, blames IPS officer who killed self 

In a shocking turn of events, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar of Rohtak 's cyber cell died by suicide after accusing IPS officer Y Puran Kumar of corruption in a video message. He died by shooting himself. Like Sandeep, Puran, 52, was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday. The ASI alleged that the deceased officer was involved in corrupt practices and transferred honest officers for his benefit.

Corruption claims Sandeep claimed he was sacrificing his life for truth In his suicide note, Sandeep alleged that Puran replaced honest officers with corrupt ones and that he used his caste for corruption activities. "These people blocked files, called petitioners and mentally tortured them by asking for money. Women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers," he alleged. He also accused the IPS officer's wife, IAS officer Amneet Puran, of fearing exposure of their alleged corruption. "Their assets must be probed," he said in his video message.

Claims Sandeep claimed he was sacrificing his life for truth In the 6.26 minute, Sandeep claimed he was sacrificing his life for truth and honesty. "A corrupt officer [referring to Y Puran Kumar] has taken money to exclude some names in a murder case registered at Sadar police station and he fixed a deal of ₹50 crore to take out the name of Rao Inderjit [a Gurugram based businessman]." He also lauded Rohtak police chief Narendra Bijarnia, one of the 10 officials mentioned in Puran's suicide letter.

Others DGP sent on leave "Narendra Bijarniya is an honest officer who stood against him...The IG started targeting cops on the basis of caste and he started giving posts to corrupt persons from his community," Sandeep said. Bijarnia has been transferred, while Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur has been sent on leave. According to investigators, Puran's eight-page suicide note names eight senior IPS officers, including DGP Kapur and Bijarnia, and accuses them of harassing and maligning his image.

Political fallout Rahul Gandhi meets Y Puran's family On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Puran's family. He alleged systematic discrimination against the officer and demanded action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The Haryana Police have launched an investigation into Sandeep's death, with a forensic team examining the scene where Sandeep was found dead in Rohtak's Ladhot village. Separately, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate Puran's death.