Zubeen's second autopsy finds no poison; confirms death by drowning

The second autopsy of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has ruled out the possibility of poisoning as the cause of death. The post-mortem report from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) stated that "no traces of poison" were found in any of the viscera samples sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi, for examination, per Assam Tribune. The cause of death has been attributed to drowning.

Cause of death External injuries didn't contribute to death The GMCH report further clarified that the "external injuries" found on Garg's body did not contribute to his cause of death. The poison angle emerged after Garg's bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, accused the singer's manager of poisoning him. He also leveled the same allegation against the organizer of the event where Garg (52) was scheduled to perform. Garg's manager and festival organizer were taken into custody shortly after his death.

Public support Fans demand justice for late singer In the wake of these developments, fans have launched a "Justice for Zubeen Garg" campaign. The campaign has also been supported by Garg's wife, Garima. She urged people to use the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg on social media every day until they get justice. "We have been waiting patiently for 22 days to know what happened," she said, adding that they still don't know what happened, but they should get justice.