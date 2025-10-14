Zubeen Garg death case: 2 more NRIs appear before CID

Two more Assamese expatriates from Singapore , Abhimanyu Talukdar and Tanmoy Phukan, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Tuesday. They were present during the last moments of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month. With this, a total of seven Assamese non-resident Indians (NRIs) have deposed before the investigating agency so far, reported PTI. Four more NRIs summoned by the CID are yet to appear.

Details Talukdar, Phukan are key office-bearers of Assam Association Singapore CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed the news and said, "Today, Talukdar and Phukan have come from Singapore and are appearing before the CID. Their interrogation is on and statements are being recorded." Both Talukdar and Phukan are key office-bearers of the Assam Association Singapore. They were present on the yacht where Garg died while swimming in the sea on September 19. Garg was in Singapore to attend the fourth North East India Festival.

Investigation progress 4 other expatriates had already deposed before SIT On Monday, Gupta revealed that four other expatriates, Jiolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sharma, Siddhartha Bora, and Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta, had already deposed before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CID. Earlier, only one Assamese person from Singapore, Rupkamal Kalita, had appeared before the CID and was interrogated for over 24 hours. The CID had issued summonses to all 11 expatriates present on the yacht during Garg's incident, but only Kalita responded initially.