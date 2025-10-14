'BB 19': See 4 contestants nominated for eviction this week

The contestants who have been nominated for eviction in the eighth week of Bigg Boss 19 are Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, and Neelam Giri. Contestants were allowed to nominate a minimum of one and a maximum of three housemates. They had to feed their chosen contestant Pani Puri, which would lead to their nomination.

House buzz

Mid-week eviction, wildcard entry expected in upcoming episodes

The Bigg Boss 19 house is abuzz with speculation about a potential mid-week eviction. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the makers will follow through with this twist, given that there might not be any elimination over the weekend due to Diwali festivities. Additionally, reports suggest that another wildcard entry could be introduced soon, keeping viewers on their toes. Watch Bigg Boss on JioHotstar and Colors TV.