Babil Khan shares his battle with depression

'Here we go again': Babil Khan comes back to Instagram

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:56 pm Oct 14, 202503:56 pm

Actor Babil Khan, the son of late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, made his return to Instagram months after he called Bollywood fake and rude, and then deactivated his account. Holding a white flower in the picture, he wrote, "Here we are again, at the brink of everything, waits right in front of us." Khan shared, "It could all go so right, and it could all go so wrong. Here we are again."