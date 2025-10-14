'Here we go again': Babil Khan comes back to Instagram
What's the story
Actor Babil Khan, the son of late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, made his return to Instagram months after he called Bollywood fake and rude, and then deactivated his account. Holding a white flower in the picture, he wrote, "Here we are again, at the brink of everything, waits right in front of us." Khan shared, "It could all go so right, and it could all go so wrong. Here we are again."
Emotional message
'My demons left me with deep cuts...'
In an earlier post, Khan had penned another poem, talking about his depression. He wrote, "I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts, insomnia, and panic had me making weird confessions." "I was crying out for help; I couldn't stifle my expression. The toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression," he added. The post received a lot of love from other actors and fans.
Community support
Peers and fans rally around Khan
Khan's post quickly drew responses from his peers in the industry. Actor Vijay Varma wrote, "Babil, we got your back," while Aparshakti Khurana left a heart in the comments. Fans lauded Khan for bravely discussing his mental health struggles. One user said, "Bubs! We're all secretly exactly where you are. It's okay." Another netizen wrote, "Wishing you great success and strength Babil." Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was last seen in Logout (2025).