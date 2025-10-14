'More bounce and carry': Gautam Gambhir calls for better pitches

Gautam Gambhir , the Indian men's cricket team head coach, has called for pitches that offer more bounce and carry in home Tests. His statement comes after India beat West Indies in the 2nd and final Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite the win, India spent nearly 200 overs on the field during West Indies ' two innings. The hosts enforced a follow-on before winning the match by seven wickets.

Pitch concerns Gambhir's pitch concerns Gambhir expressed his disappointment with the pitch conditions during the series. In the post-match press conference, he said, "I thought that we could have had a better wicket here." Despite India's victory on day five, he stressed that nicks should carry and there should be something for fast bowlers as well. He added, "And it is okay if there is not enough [turn], but there has to be carry."

Test cricket Responsibility of keeping Test cricket alive Gambhir stressed the need for better wickets in the longest format, saying, "We all have the responsibility of keeping Test cricket alive." He added, "I think the first and foremost thing to keep Test cricket alive is playing on good surfaces." Notably, India have strategically shifted from square turners to pitches that offer a better balance between bat and ball in recent times.

Do you know? Indian side toiled in Delhi India toiled hard for nearly 200 overs against the Windies in Delhi. They finally took 20 wickets over the two innings that contained 81.5 and 118.5 overs. Notably, WI batted 80-plus overs in both innings of a Test for the first time since January 2023.

West Indies Praise for WI's improved batting performance Gambhir also praised West Indies for their improved batting performance during the series. He said, "I have always believed that world cricket needs West Indian cricket." He added, "It was very nice to see them fight." Meanwhile, India's players have been switching between formats, with some only part of the red-ball set-up.

Preparation Importance of domestic cricket in preparing for Tests Gambhir stressed the importance of playing domestic cricket to prepare for the Test series. He said, "I thought that the best thing that happened in the [West Indies] series was the way the Test guys prepared before the series." He added, "I think sometimes it is difficult, but that is what professionalism is all about: try and use the days to their best ability."