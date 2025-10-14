Noman Ali scripts history with six-fer against South Africa: Stats
What's the story
The ongoing 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium has witnessed thrilling action so far. On Day 3, Pakistan's spinner Noman Ali scripted history with a record-breaking six-wicket haul. His performance left the South African side reeling. The Proteas perished for 269 in response to Pakistan's 378. Meanwhile, Ali bagged the best innings figures for Pakistan against SA in home Tests.
Match progress
Ali's six-fer bolsters Pakistan in Lahore
Noman opened his account with the dismissal of opposition captain Aiden Markram (20). He went on to dismiss Wiaan Mulder (17), Tristan Stubbs (8), Kyle Verreynne (2), Tony de Zorzi (104), and Prenellan Subrayen (4). The left-arm spinner bowled 35 overs, taking six wickets for 112 runs (three maidens). Sajid Ali also took three wickets. As a result, SA were bowled out for 269 in 84 overs.
Record break
Records galore for Noman Ali
Noman Ali's spell on Day 3 wasn't just about match impact; it was historic. His 6/112 are now the best bowling figures for Pakistan against South Africa in home Tests. No other Pakistan bowler owns a six-fer in this regard. According to ESPNcricinfo, Ali now has the most innings fifers among left-arm spinners in Test cricket (9), surpassing Iqbal Qasim's record of eight. Pervez Sajjad trails Qasim with three such hauls.
Career
A look at his career
This was Noman Ali's second five-wicket haul against South Africa. He has played three Tests against the Proteas so far, taking 14 wickets in five innings at an average of 20.28. Overall, Ali owns 89 wickets from 20 Tests at an average of 24.34. His tally includes two match hauls of 10 wickets. At home, Noman has played 12 Tests, taking 66 wickets at an average of 22.60. Seven of his fifers have come at home.