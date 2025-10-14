Noman Ali scripts history with six-fer against South Africa: Stats

The ongoing 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium has witnessed thrilling action so far. On Day 3, Pakistan's spinner Noman Ali scripted history with a record-breaking six-wicket haul. His performance left the South African side reeling. The Proteas perished for 269 in response to Pakistan's 378. Meanwhile, Ali bagged the best innings figures for Pakistan against SA in home Tests.

Match progress Ali's six-fer bolsters Pakistan in Lahore Noman opened his account with the dismissal of opposition captain Aiden Markram (20). He went on to dismiss Wiaan Mulder (17), Tristan Stubbs (8), Kyle Verreynne (2), Tony de Zorzi (104), and Prenellan Subrayen (4). The left-arm spinner bowled 35 overs, taking six wickets for 112 runs (three maidens). Sajid Ali also took three wickets. As a result, SA were bowled out for 269 in 84 overs.

Record break Records galore for Noman Ali Noman Ali's spell on Day 3 wasn't just about match impact; it was historic. His 6/112 are now the best bowling figures for Pakistan against South Africa in home Tests. No other Pakistan bowler owns a six-fer in this regard. According to ESPNcricinfo, Ali now has the most innings fifers among left-arm spinners in Test cricket (9), surpassing Iqbal Qasim's record of eight. Pervez Sajjad trails Qasim with three such hauls.