'Shameful': Gautam Gambhir on speculations over Harshit Rana's selection

Gautam Gambhir has strongly defended the selection of fast bowler Harshit Rana in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. The defense comes after former captain Kris Srikkanth alleged that Rana was picked as a "yes man" of Gambhir. Srikkanth had made these comments on his YouTube channel, prompting Gambhir to respond at a press conference following India's Test series win over West Indies.

Response If you want to target me, do it: Gambhir Gambhir slammed Srikkanth's comments, saying it was "shameful" to target a 23-year-old for the sake of YouTube views. He said, "If you want to target me, do it. I can handle it, but trolling a 23-year-old kid for YouTube views is shameful." Gambhir emphasized that Rana's selection wasn't based on favoritism but on his individual performance in cricket.

Merit defense Gambhir slams Srikkanth's comments Gambhir further defended Rana by saying, "His (Rana's) father is not a selector. He has played cricket on his own merit." Gambhir stressed that it's unfair to target young players like Rana for personal gains or views. This comes after Srikkanth claimed that Rana's association with Gambhir during their time at IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders was the reason behind his inclusion in the Indian ODI squad for Australia.