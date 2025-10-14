LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / 'Shameful': Gautam Gambhir on speculations over Harshit Rana's selection
Summarize
'Shameful': Gautam Gambhir on speculations over Harshit Rana's selection
Gambhir defends Harshit Rana's selection in India squad

'Shameful': Gautam Gambhir on speculations over Harshit Rana's selection

By Parth Dhall
Oct 14, 2025
03:37 pm
What's the story

Gautam Gambhir has strongly defended the selection of fast bowler Harshit Rana in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. The defense comes after former captain Kris Srikkanth alleged that Rana was picked as a "yes man" of Gambhir. Srikkanth had made these comments on his YouTube channel, prompting Gambhir to respond at a press conference following India's Test series win over West Indies.

Response

If you want to target me, do it: Gambhir

Gambhir slammed Srikkanth's comments, saying it was "shameful" to target a 23-year-old for the sake of YouTube views. He said, "If you want to target me, do it. I can handle it, but trolling a 23-year-old kid for YouTube views is shameful." Gambhir emphasized that Rana's selection wasn't based on favoritism but on his individual performance in cricket.

Merit defense

Gambhir slams Srikkanth's comments

Gambhir further defended Rana by saying, "His (Rana's) father is not a selector. He has played cricket on his own merit." Gambhir stressed that it's unfair to target young players like Rana for personal gains or views. This comes after Srikkanth claimed that Rana's association with Gambhir during their time at IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders was the reason behind his inclusion in the Indian ODI squad for Australia.

Player's progress

Rana has played seven internationals

After Gambhir became India's head coach, Delhi cricketer Rana has featured in two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20I Internationals. He made his international debut on the 2024/25 Australian tour. The right-arm seamer was also part of India's T20 Asia Cup squad this year. As mentioned, Rana features in India's roster for the impending three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. As of now, he has taken four Test, 10 ODI, and five T20I wickets.