Tony de Zorzi sets record with Test century against Pakistan

South African batter Tony De Zorzi scored his maiden Test century in the ongoing series opener against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The 28-year-old reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the Test, leading SA's response to 378 scored by Pakistan in the first innings. He played a crucial role after the visitors were down to 80/2. His century powered the Proteas to 269 in 84 overs.

Rescue De Zorzi rescues SA in Lahore Despite a strong start on Day 2, SA lost Aiden Markram (20) and Wian Mulder (17) before 100. Ryan Rickelton and de Zorzi joined forces thereafter, sharing a 94-run stand. They scored their respective half-centuries. Rickelton's departure was followed by Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis departing in consecutive overs, leaving SA at 200/6. Resuming at 216/6 on Day 3, de Zorzi reached his ton off 162 balls. He eventually fell to Noman Ali for a 171-ball 104 (4s:10, 6s:2).

Historical context First South African Test century in Pakistan since 2021 According to ESPNcricinfo, de Zorzi raced to his maiden Test century against Pakistan. De Zorzi's effort is particularly significant as it marks the first time a South African has scored a century in Pakistan since 2021. Before De Zorzi, the last South African to score a Test hundred against Pakistan was Aiden Markram, who slammed 108 in Rawalpindi in February 2021.