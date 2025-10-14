Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play World Cup? Gambhir answers

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to succeed in India's impending white-ball series in Australia. Both Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20I and Test cricket, leaving ODIs as their only active format. And two batters are vying for a spot in India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad. However, Gambhir, in his latest statement, highlighted that the tournament is still two years away.

Current focus Stay in the present: Gambhir Gambhir stressed the need to focus on the present, saying, "The 50-over World Cup is still two and a half years away. I think it is very important to stay in the present." He acknowledged Rohit and Kohli's quality as players, and their experience would be crucial in Australia. Gambhir expressed hope that both would have a successful tour down under.

Leadership change Shubman Gill to lead India in ODIs Earlier this month, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit as India's ODI captain for the Australia tour. Shreyas Iyer will be Gill's deputy. India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Information Concerns over their roles There have been speculations of both Rohit and Kohli retiring before the 2027 ODI World Cup. With limited ODI scheduled until the tournament, there are concerns over the duo's participation. Moreover, both Rohit and Kohli will be touching 40 by the World Cup.