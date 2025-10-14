Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play World Cup? Gambhir answers
What's the story
Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to succeed in India's impending white-ball series in Australia. Both Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20I and Test cricket, leaving ODIs as their only active format. And two batters are vying for a spot in India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad. However, Gambhir, in his latest statement, highlighted that the tournament is still two years away.
Current focus
Stay in the present: Gambhir
Gambhir stressed the need to focus on the present, saying, "The 50-over World Cup is still two and a half years away. I think it is very important to stay in the present." He acknowledged Rohit and Kohli's quality as players, and their experience would be crucial in Australia. Gambhir expressed hope that both would have a successful tour down under.
Leadership change
Shubman Gill to lead India in ODIs
Earlier this month, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit as India's ODI captain for the Australia tour. Shreyas Iyer will be Gill's deputy. India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Information
Concerns over their roles
There have been speculations of both Rohit and Kohli retiring before the 2027 ODI World Cup. With limited ODI scheduled until the tournament, there are concerns over the duo's participation. Moreover, both Rohit and Kohli will be touching 40 by the World Cup.
Schedule
Schedule: India vs Australia, ODI series
The first ODI between hosts Australia and India will be played in Perth on October 19. The second match will be held in Adelaide on October 23, while the third and final ODI of the series is scheduled for Sydney on October 25. After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against Australia, starting from Canberra on October 29.