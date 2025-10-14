Next Article
13 minors rescued from child traffickers on train in Jharkhand
India
On Monday evening, 13 kids aged 12 to 17 were rescued from a trafficking attempt on the Vasco da Gama Weekly Express in Jharkhand.
Acting quickly after a tip-off, Railway Protection Force officers boarded at Muri station and found the children—mostly picked up at Jasidih Junction—who were being taken to Goa.
Kids were brought to safety at Ranchi station
The kids were brought to safety at Ranchi station and handed over to Child Line officials. A police case is now underway.
This rescue is part of ongoing efforts against child trafficking in the area.
Just days earlier, three tribal boys from the Asur community were also saved from being trafficked for mill work in Agartala.