Haryana: 2 cops die by suicide week apart
India
In Haryana, two police officers died by suicide just a week apart—Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Lather on October 14, 2025, and Inspector General Y Puran Kumar earlier that month.
Kumar left behind a note alleging corruption and caste-based discrimination within the force, while Lather's note accused Kumar of corruption.
Forensic team investigating Lather's case
Lather accused Kumar of corruption in a note and video before his death. Meanwhile, Kumar's own note blamed senior officers for harassment.
A forensic team is investigating Lather's case, while Kumar's family is demanding action against those named in his note and has refused a post-mortem until their concerns are addressed.
With public pressure mounting, the Haryana government has sent the state's top cop on leave.