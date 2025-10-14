IMD: North-east monsoon to begin in a couple of days

Low-pressure area likely near Lakshadweep by Sunday

A low-pressure area is expected to form near Lakshadweep by Sunday, bringing gusty winds (up to 55km/h) and rough seas along parts of Karnataka, Kerala, and southern Tamil Nadu starting Friday.

The IMD has asked fishermen to avoid these waters for now.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has officially wrapped up in parts of Karnataka and Telangana—so it's a real weather transition week for the region.