Next Article
IMD: North-east monsoon to begin in a couple of days
India
The IMD says the north-east monsoon is about to hit Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema, thanks to shifting winds over southern India and the Bay of Bengal.
There's also a cyclonic circulation moving in, which could shake up the weather even more.
Low-pressure area likely near Lakshadweep by Sunday
A low-pressure area is expected to form near Lakshadweep by Sunday, bringing gusty winds (up to 55km/h) and rough seas along parts of Karnataka, Kerala, and southern Tamil Nadu starting Friday.
The IMD has asked fishermen to avoid these waters for now.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has officially wrapped up in parts of Karnataka and Telangana—so it's a real weather transition week for the region.