Maruti Suzuki's first-ever EV, eVitara, to debut this December
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the eVitara, in India. The highly-anticipated SUV was unveiled at the 2025 Auto Expo earlier this year and will be launched in December 2025. The move marks a major step forward for Maruti Suzuki's electric mobility journey and a significant boost to India's Make In India initiative.
Manufacturing details
The SUV will be manufactured in Gujarat
The eVitara will be exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat facility. This site will produce global-spec models that will be shipped to various markets. The company has already sent the first batch of 2,900 Indian-made Suzuki eVitaras across the globe. The electric SUV will also have a Toyota counterpart in the form of Urban Cruiser EV, which will also be manufactured in India.
Trim options
It will be offered with 2 battery options
The Maruti Suzuki eVitara will be launched in India in three different trim levels: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. All trims will come with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout as standard. The company is likely to offer two battery options for the model - a 49kWh unit and a larger 61kWh pack. Depending on the battery option, Maruti Suzuki will offer a single FWD motor with either 142hp or 172hp of peak power.
Performance and features
It promises a range of around 500km per charge
Despite being smaller than its immediate rivals at 4.27m in length, the eVitara boasts an impressive wheelbase of 2,700mm. This should provide plenty of interior space for passengers. The company promises a maximum range of around 500km on a single charge with the new model. The electric SUV will also offer features like auto climate control, ventilated seats and more for added comfort and convenience.