Maruti Suzuki's first-ever EV, eVitara, to debut this December

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the eVitara, in India. The highly-anticipated SUV was unveiled at the 2025 Auto Expo earlier this year and will be launched in December 2025. The move marks a major step forward for Maruti Suzuki's electric mobility journey and a significant boost to India's Make In India initiative.

Manufacturing details The SUV will be manufactured in Gujarat The eVitara will be exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat facility. This site will produce global-spec models that will be shipped to various markets. The company has already sent the first batch of 2,900 Indian-made Suzuki eVitaras across the globe. The electric SUV will also have a Toyota counterpart in the form of Urban Cruiser EV, which will also be manufactured in India.

Trim options It will be offered with 2 battery options The Maruti Suzuki eVitara will be launched in India in three different trim levels: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. All trims will come with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout as standard. The company is likely to offer two battery options for the model - a 49kWh unit and a larger 61kWh pack. Depending on the battery option, Maruti Suzuki will offer a single FWD motor with either 142hp or 172hp of peak power.