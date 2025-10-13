You could soon pay tolls without stopping on Jaipur-Gurugram highway

Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) has bagged a contract to deploy its innovative automatic FASTag recognition-based toll collection system on the Gurugram-Jaipur highway. The project will be implemented at two toll plazas, Shahjahanpur and Manoharpura. The advanced electronic toll collection technology accurately identifies, classifies, and charges vehicles without them having to slow down or stop at designated lanes.

Tech integration MLFF integrates multiple technologies for smooth operations The MLFF (multi-lane free flow) toll collection system integrates multiple technologies such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC), and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). This ensures smooth, contactless tolling operations across multiple lanes. The technology aims to reduce congestion and improve commuter convenience by eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll booths.

Project involvement IHMCL awards contract under MLFF project The contract for the toll collection system was awarded by Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) under India's pilot MLFF project. The initiative aims to facilitate seamless vehicular movement on national highways. So far, five MLFF contracts have been awarded, and Jio Payments Bank has won two of them, highlighting its competitiveness in this domain.

Current operations JPBL already manages toll operations at 11 plazas As an acquirer bank, Jio Payments Bank already manages toll operations at 11 plazas across different highway stretches in India. The company sees its new contract as a major step toward shaping the country's infrastructure-linked digital payments landscape. "With the acquisition of toll management rights at these two MLFF road projects, JPBL is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the country's evolving infrastructure-linked digital payments landscape," it said.