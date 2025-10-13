Ferrari's 1st-ever electric supercar is coming in spring 2026
Ferrari is going electric with the Elettrica, its first-ever fully electric supercar, launching spring 2026.
Designed and built at Maranello, it packs over 60 new patents and uses a chassis made from 75% recycled aluminum—helping cut CO2 by nearly 7 tons per car.
The Elettrica runs on four motors (two on each axle) putting out more than 1,000hp in boost mode.
It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and tops out at 310km/h.
With a big 122kWh battery, you get over 530km range plus ultra-fast charging to keep you moving.
You'll find advanced active suspension for smoother rides and a clever sound system that boosts real motor vibrations—so it feels (and sounds) like a true Ferrari without fake engine noise.
Its Formula 1-inspired engineering places it in the company of high-performance EVs such as the Rimac Nevera, making this EV stand out as a technological flagship for Ferrari.