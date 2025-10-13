Mercedes-Benz G-Class 450d launched in India at ₹2.9 crore
Mercedes-Benz just dropped the G-Class 450d diesel in India, starting at ₹2.90 crore (ex-showroom).
It marks the return of the diesel G-Wagon to India, joining the petrol and electric versions.
Only 50 units are up for grabs, so it's definitely exclusive.
How does the G-Class 450d perform?
The 450d packs a 3.0L inline-six diesel engine paired with a mild-hybrid system, delivering 367hp and a massive 750Nm of torque.
It sprints from 0-100km/h in just 5.8 seconds and tops out at 210km/h.
Classic off-road features like three diff locks, ladder-frame build, and serious ground clearance (241mm) make it as rugged as ever.
Where does it stand in the lineup?
Sitting between the all-electric G 580 with EQ Technology (₹3.10cr) and Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition (₹1.30cr), the G-Class 450d blends luxury with true off-road chops—perfect if you want something rare that stands out both on city streets and wild trails.