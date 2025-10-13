Mercedes-Benz G-Class 450d launched in India at ₹2.9 crore

How does the G-Class 450d perform?

The 450d packs a 3.0L inline-six diesel engine paired with a mild-hybrid system, delivering 367hp and a massive 750Nm of torque.

It sprints from 0-100km/h in just 5.8 seconds and tops out at 210km/h.

Classic off-road features like three diff locks, ladder-frame build, and serious ground clearance (241mm) make it as rugged as ever.