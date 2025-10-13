Maruti Suzuki's 1st EV, eVitara, begins production in Gujarat

eVitara to offer 2 battery options and trim levels

The eVitara will be available in three trims—Delta, Zeta, and Alpha—via Nexa showrooms.

It's built to rival models like the MG ZS EV and offers two battery options (49 kWh and 61 kWh), with corresponding power outputs of 142hp or 172hp.

Inside, you'll find a roomy cabin with a floating center console, large touchscreen display, glass roof, ventilated seats, and a generous wheelbase for extra space.

On a single charge, it's expected to go about 500km—making it a pretty solid pick for anyone considering an EV upgrade.