Maruti Suzuki's 1st EV, eVitara, begins production in Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki is all set to roll out its very first electric SUV—the eVitara—in India by December 2025.
Unveiled earlier this year at the 2025 Auto Expo, the eVitara marks Maruti's big move into the EV scene and supports the Make in India push.
Production is happening at their Gujarat plant, which has already shipped out 2,900 units globally.
eVitara to offer 2 battery options and trim levels
The eVitara will be available in three trims—Delta, Zeta, and Alpha—via Nexa showrooms.
It's built to rival models like the MG ZS EV and offers two battery options (49 kWh and 61 kWh), with corresponding power outputs of 142hp or 172hp.
Inside, you'll find a roomy cabin with a floating center console, large touchscreen display, glass roof, ventilated seats, and a generous wheelbase for extra space.
On a single charge, it's expected to go about 500km—making it a pretty solid pick for anyone considering an EV upgrade.