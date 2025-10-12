Bihar: 3 men drown after overloaded boat capsizes in flood

Thanks to the quick action of local villagers, 11 people were rescued from the floodwaters. However, three men, identified as Kailash Sahni (50), Mukesh Kumar (25), and Babulal Sahni (45), lost their lives in the incident. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday during a joint effort by police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who rushed to the spot after being alerted about the accident.

Eyewitness account

Boat became unstable while returning, says villager

Shivlal Sahni, a villager who witnessed the incident, said that the boat had become unstable while returning before it capsized. He added that despite their best efforts, they couldn't save everyone on board. This isn't the first time such a tragedy has struck Bihar. Official data reveals that over 400 people died in similar boat accidents between 2012 and 2021.