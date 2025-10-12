Sabarimala gold case: Ex-TDB president, board members named in FIR

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has registered a case against former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar in the Sabarimala missing gold case. The SIT has also named all TDB board members who served in 2019, when Padmakumar was president. The Kerala government had earlier ordered an investigation into allegations of reduced weight of gold-clad copper plates on Dwarapalaka idols at the Sabarimala temple.

Court order Kerala High Court directed detailed probe The Kerala High Court had directed a detailed probe into the matter, leading to the formation of an SIT. The TDB Vigilance's final report on missing gold from Sreekovil raised concerns about Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty's financial background. Potty sponsored several gold-cladding works at the temple, but was found to have no permanent source of income.

Funding issues Vigilance report examined Potty's income tax returns The Vigilance report examined Potty's income tax returns from 2017 to 2025 through his chartered accountant. It stated, "No permanent income has been revealed." The report also suggested a detailed probe into Potty-sponsored works at Sabarimala and revealed that some were funded by other businessmen. For instance, Ballari-based businessman Govardanan financed the repair and gold-plating of the Sreekovil door, while Bengaluru-based businessman Ajikumar funded the gold plating of its frame.