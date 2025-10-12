Zubeen Garg's close associate appears before CID, demands justice

Arun, a close associate of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg , appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police 's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday, reported PTI. Garg and Arun were extremely close, and he was one of the four people who lit the singer's funeral pyre. After his appearance, Arun demanded "speedy justice" for Garg. Garg, 52, allegedly died of drowning in Singapore in September, just a day before his scheduled performance at the Northeast India Festival.

Justice demand 'We want justice for Dada,' Arun said Arun, who has been with Garg's family for years and even changed his surname to 'Garg,' expressed frustration over the delay in the investigation. He said, "We want justice for Dada (elder brother). There has been so much delay." When asked about alleged financial irregularities by other close associates of Garg, Arun said he was unaware of such matters, as he mainly worked with Garg's wife, Garima.

Investigation progress Arun slams people for not appearing before the CID Arun also expressed frustration over Assam-origin residents in Singapore not appearing before the CID despite being summoned twice. He said, "Those who are in Singapore should be brought here; they should be dragged here. I don't understand why they are not coming." The SIT, headed by Special DG Munna Prasad Gupta, is probing Garg's death in Singapore on September 19.