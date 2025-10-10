Zubeen Garg death: 2 security guards arrested over suspicious transactions

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police has arrested two of his long-time Personal Security Officers (PSOs), Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. The arrests were made after suspicious financial transactions in the bank accounts of the PSOs were discovered. The singer passed away in Singapore on September 19, just a day before his scheduled performance at the Northeast India Festival.

Details Arrests made after financial transaction exceeding ₹1cr discovered The arrested PSOs, Bora and Baishya, were associated with Garg for a long time. Munna Prasad Gupta, SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID), confirmed their arrest and stated that they have been produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. This development comes after the SIT/CID team discovered a massive financial transaction exceeding ₹1 crore in the bank accounts of two of Garg's PSOs.

Investigation progress Multiple arrests made in connection with case Apart from the PSOs, the SIT has also arrested other individuals in connection with Garg's death. These include Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main event organizer; Sidharth Sarma, Garg's manager; Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a bandmate; Amritprava Mahanta, a co-singer; and Sandipan Garg, an Assam Police Service (APS) officer. The Assam government has since suspended APS officer Sandipan in connection with this case. He is Garg's cousin.

Widow's plea Don't politicize my husband's death, pleads widow Meanwhile, Garg's widow, Garima Saikia, has appealed to the public not to politicize her husband's death and urged eyewitnesses to come forward with the truth. Speaking to the media, she expressed hope that those arrested would eventually reveal the truth. She said, "I am still keeping the faith... I hope the truth comes out fast."