Karan Johar's Dharma Productions leases new office in Mumbai

The company signed a four-year lease with a starting rent of ₹15 lakh per month. By the end of the term, they'll have paid about ₹7.75 crore in total. Their new digs are on the eighth floor, adding to its premium vibe in Mumbai's competitive commercial scene.

The production house's legacy

Founded back in 1976 by Yash Johar and now run by Karan Johar, Dharma has long been a pillar of Mumbai's film world.

This move not only boosts their presence but also shows how demand for top-notch office spaces among entertainment companies is still going strong in 2025.