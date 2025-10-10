Karan Johar's Dharma Productions leases new office in Mumbai
Dharma Productions—the powerhouse behind countless Bollywood hits and led by Karan Johar—has just leased a fresh 5,500 sq ft office in Mumbai's buzzing Andheri area.
The new spot is inside Lotus Signature, a building that houses offices of several film industry celebrities and is located near other major production houses, adding to Dharma's presence in the industry.
The lease details
The company signed a four-year lease with a starting rent of ₹15 lakh per month. By the end of the term, they'll have paid about ₹7.75 crore in total.
Their new digs are on the eighth floor, adding to its premium vibe in Mumbai's competitive commercial scene.
The production house's legacy
Founded back in 1976 by Yash Johar and now run by Karan Johar, Dharma has long been a pillar of Mumbai's film world.
This move not only boosts their presence but also shows how demand for top-notch office spaces among entertainment companies is still going strong in 2025.